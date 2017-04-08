Fire extensively damages Sixth Street home
A home in the 2100 block of Sixth Street in Columbus was declared a total loss after a fire Friday night. Columbus firefighters were called at 8:15 p.m. Friday to a home at 2111 Sixth St. after a passerby noticed flames coming out the windows, said Fire Investigator Matt Noblitt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rfi
|16 hr
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC