Fire extensively damages Mapleton Str...

Fire extensively damages Mapleton Street home

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Columbus firefighters were called to 31 S. Mapleton St. at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after a resident there reported it. Two adult females were in the home when the fire started in a bedroom and escaped without injury, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey yall 1 hr Anti-everything 5
Well 1 hr Anti-everything 4
Donald Burton family Wed nnono 3
Angela H. Nicholson...Informant Apr 24 Anti-everything 2
Male needing to have fun (Jun '13) Apr 22 Bored guy 3
Edinburgh Scotland Apr 22 Johny 1
Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb Apr 21 Wayne 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC