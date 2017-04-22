Expect traffic delays for rail instal...

Expect traffic delays for rail installation

Major traffic delays for fast-moving trains aren't expected in Bartholomew County until late 2018, but a different kind of train delay for motorists and emergency responders is scheduled to begin this weekend. Louisville & Indiana and CSX railroads are starting work to upgrade rail crossings through Bartholomew County to prepare the intersections for high-speed rail traffic.

