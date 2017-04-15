Email concept with laptop ang girl hands

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The annual fundraiser to benefit an agency that helps children who have been victims of abuse and neglect continues to hit a high note in its support. Crooners for CASA drew about 250 people to The Commons in downtown Columbus on April 8, when the fourth edition of the musical event raised nearly $50,000.

