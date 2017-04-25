Electrical short in meat display rack...

Electrical short in meat display rack causes smoke at Wal-Mart

Columbus firefighters said a smoke investigation at the Wal-Mart on 735 Whitfield Drive was caused by an electrical malfunction. Firefighters were called to the store at 1 p.m. today after a customer reported light smoke coming from a refrigerated meat counter display rack, said Capt.

