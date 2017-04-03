Eagle population increases in Indiana...

Eagle population increases in Indiana, with 4 Columbus nests

The population of bald eagles has soared across Indiana as officials have spotted four nests in a city more than 45 miles south of Indianapolis. Indiana's Department of Natural Resources officials say there are four eagles nests in the Columbus area in Bartholomew County, The Republic reported.

