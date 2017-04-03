Eagle population increases in Indiana, with 4 Columbus nests
The population of bald eagles has soared across Indiana as officials have spotted four nests in a city more than 45 miles south of Indianapolis. Indiana's Department of Natural Resources officials say there are four eagles nests in the Columbus area in Bartholomew County, The Republic reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Sun
|McGee
|2
|Bondo rust repair help wanted
|Mar 31
|Anti-everything
|3
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 30
|nnono
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|21
|who cares
|Mar 30
|Anti-everything
|3
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|Mar 29
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC