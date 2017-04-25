Driver arrested in stolen-vehicle case

Driver arrested in stolen-vehicle case

Deputy Dane Duke, assisted by Indiana State Police, saw a vehicle at the Red Roof Inn parking lot Saturday in Taylorsville, deputies said. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Columbus on April 14. When speaking to the occupants - driver Robert Scott, 34, of Morgantown and Brandy Moore, 33, of Bargersville - officers found a syringe and other narcotics paraphernalia, deputies said.

