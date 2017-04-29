Driftwood River not well known but of...

Driftwood River not well known but offers great fishing

Read more: Daily Journal

At only 16 miles long, Indiana's Driftwood River may be short, but the quality of fishing that it offers anglers is exceptional. This fish-filled river is situated in a scenic natural setting.

