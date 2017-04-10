There are on the The Republic story from 15 hrs ago, titled Donald Denny. In it, The Republic reports that:

Donald D. "Don" Denny, 88, of Columbus, died 11:40 a.m. Friday morning, April 7, 2017, at Silver Oaks Health Campus. Born in Jackson County on March 1, 1929, Don was the son of Edward D. and Helen L. Stilwell Denny.

