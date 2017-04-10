Donald Denny
There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 15 hrs ago, titled Donald Denny.
Donald D. "Don" Denny, 88, of Columbus, died 11:40 a.m. Friday morning, April 7, 2017, at Silver Oaks Health Campus. Born in Jackson County on March 1, 1929, Don was the son of Edward D. and Helen L. Stilwell Denny.
#1 11 hrs ago
I personally didnt know Don. He was my future daughter-in-law Sammi Denny's Beloved Grandfather & i know he will be sadly missed & joyfully remembered by the whole family. Grandma is still here with the family. Sammi cleans her house every Friday & enjoys being with her when she's there. The bond this family has with one another is truly inspiring! My prayers go out 2 each one of them. Sincerely Casey & Sammi's "mommy", Janni
