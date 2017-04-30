Dates set for cholesterol, hemoglobin screenings
The Bartholomew County Health Department will offer screening for total cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL , HDL and hemoglobin the mornings of May 9 and 23 at 2675 Foxpointe Drive, Suite B, Columbus. The screenings are by appointment only.
