Crack open a lukewarm one: Indiana's quirky rules about beer
Barbra Thurman makes a burrito at Ricker's in front of the beer coolers in a convenience store in Sheridan, Ind., Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The location is one of two that one gas station owner discovered a loophole in the law that allows them to sell cold beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC