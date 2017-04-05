Council approves next phase of State Street Revitalization Project
The next phase of the State Street Revitalization Project will begin in May after the city approved spending up to $2.6 million to fund the renovation. This phase of the revitalization project includes creating a trail link between the east side of Columbus and downtown and providing architectural elements along State Street, extending from the Hawcreek Bridge to Mapleton Street.
