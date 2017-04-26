Columbus Regional Cancer center concert set
The bands Night Owl, South of 44 and Sand Creek Soul will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 4664 Ray Boll Blvd. in Columbus. The event will benefit Columbus Regional Hospital's Cancer Center, located on the hospital campus at 2400 17th St. Hoosier Pro Wrestling's Jerry Wilson will serve as emcee.
