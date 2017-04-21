Columbus players line up to win in lo...

Columbus players line up to win in lottery promotion

Read more: The Republic

A spike of Powerball fever quickly spread in Columbus, where 25 players rushed Wednesday afternoon to buy a $2 ticket for a chance to win up to 25 free chances in future Powerball games. The promotion at Discount Food & Gas, 5750 25th St., started at 3:25 p.m. and gave the first 25 purchasers of Powerball tickets an opportunity to pick a red ball numbered 1 to 25 out of a bag.

