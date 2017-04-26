Columbus area observes Denim Day

More than 50 businesses, offices, churches and other organizations in Columbus and surrounding areas joined others around the nation Wednesday for the 18th annual Denim Day, which focuses on raising awareness about sexual violence. Denim Day was created to engage the public through a simple means of protest by wearing jeans or other denim items while encouraging open dialogue about sexual assault.

