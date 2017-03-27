Columbus adopts pancake tortoise as n...

Columbus adopts pancake tortoise as new city symbol

Columbus City Council on Friday approved a $500,000 plan to boost the city's image by adopting an unlikely symbol: a low-slung reptile known as the pancake tortoise. Residents could, as soon as April 1, 2018, see a pancake tortoise on the city flag, Columbus police cruisers and water bills.

