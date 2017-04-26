Coalition invites community to learn more about transgender individuals
A local coalition opened a conversation about gender identity, inclusion and empathy for transgender people in Columbus during a "Transgender 101" session. The Inclusive Community Coalition presented the session to about 60 people Tuesday at the Columbus North High School cafeteria, featuring a talk by licensed therapist Becky Waletich of WHERE?.
