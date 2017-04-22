City lot focus of revamp project
Columbus is seeking approval to remove and replace a city-owned parking lot at Franklin and Sixth streets, although work isn't expect to begin until next year. The planned renovation of the 39,527-square-foot parking lot, which has 88 reserved spaces, will add a walking path and shade structure.
