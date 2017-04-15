Centra employee retires after 55 years service
Larry Kitterman did the same thing April 4 that he had done each workday for the previous 55 years: he went to his job at Centra Credit Union. But unlike the other workdays, this was his final one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|3 hr
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Apr 11
|Gena
|2
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Apr 10
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC