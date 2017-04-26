Cameras give dispatchers better look on outside
The purchase of six new surveillance cameras for the 911 Emergency Operations Center was unanimously approved Monday by the Bartholomew County Commissioners. Dispatchers stationed in the basement of the facility at 131 S. Cherry St. will be given the ability to see outside in all four directions, center director Ed Reuter said.
