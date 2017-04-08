Brownstown completes 1st show of season
Tanner English of Benton, Kentucky, dominated the Ultimate Battle of the Bluegrass Late Model feature, leading Jared Bailey of Bedford and Jason Jameson of Lawrenceburg to the finish line, earning $3,000. Tyler Cain of Seymour won the Indiana Pro Late Model feature event.
