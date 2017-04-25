And the contract goes to a . Columbus has an a Oscarsa moment
Mistakes can be made when the climactic reveal of the winner is announced, as the city of of Columbus learned Tuesday as it awarded the contract for the nearly $2.2 million continuation of the State Street Revitalization Project at a Board of Works meeting. Just before the meeting adjourned, Columbus Redevelopment Director Heather Pope told the board the city had reviewed two bids for the next phase of the State Street project, which had been opened April 18 at a board of works meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angela H. Nicholson...Informant
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|2
|Male needing to have fun (Jun '13)
|Apr 22
|Bored guy
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland
|Apr 22
|Johny
|1
|Ruth hemmelgarn Holcomb
|Apr 21
|Wayne
|1
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Apr 16
|at it again
|38
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Apr 15
|Gena
|9
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Apr 11
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC