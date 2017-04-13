Alice L. Thixton Galbraith

Alice L. Thixton Galbraith

Born Aug. 28, 1925, in Beech Grove, she was the firstborn of five children to George and Addie Michener Peachee, both of whom preceded her in death. Alice was a 1944 graduate of Shawswick High School in Bedford.

