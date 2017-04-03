ACT Research: Preliminary March heavy truck orders increase 42 percent from 2016
"Against easy comps, March Class 8 orders were up 42 percent compared to March 2016," said Kenny Vieth, ACT's president and senior analyst. "On a seasonally-adjusted basis, orders were booked at a 267,000-unit seasonally-adjusted annual rate in the first quarter."
