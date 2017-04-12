About 100 tickets remain for gun raffle
About 100 tickets remain in American Legion Post No. 24's raffle fundraiser to help cover costs of bringing a traveling Vietnam Veterans wall exhibit to Columbus in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Gena
|3
|Donald Burton family
|Tue
|Gena
|2
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Tue
|Gena
|5
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Tlo4me
|25
|Donald Denny
|Apr 10
|Janni Endicott
|1
|rfi
|Apr 8
|wrongway fasteners
|2
|blonde hair girl (Oct '14)
|Apr 2
|McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC