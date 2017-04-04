200-plus more apartments coming to ne...

200-plus more apartments coming to neighborhood

14 hrs ago

More than 200 apartments will be coming to the city next year as part of a project under construction on the former Golden Castings Foundry site. The complex known as Ashford Park Apartments is being developed by an Indianapolis-based firm, Herman & Kittle Properties Inc., and will bring 209 apartments to Columbus when it is completed.

