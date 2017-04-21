2 young brothers dies in southern Indiana house fire
Jennings County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Bryan Katterhenry says the boys died late Thursday at a rural home outside Butlerville, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis. The Republic reports Jennings County Deputy Coroner Alden Rudicel identified the children as 4-year-old Carson Collett and 3-year-old Carter Collett.
