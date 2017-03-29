Zoning appeals board approves temporary asphalt facility

In a 3-2 split vote, Columbus Board of Zoning Appeals approved a proposal to place a temporary asphalt production facility on an 8.22 acre site in Woodside Southwest Industrial Park. The facility, which will have two 80-foot storage silos and 24-foot tall stockpiles of raw materials, will be used to supply asphalt for a multi-year $143 million reconstruction project for Interstate 65 between U.S. 50 in Seymour and State Road 46 in Columbus.

