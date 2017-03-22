Woman injured after car hits two mail...

Woman injured after car hits two mailboxes, tree

14 hrs ago

A Columbus woman was injured after her vehicle struck two mailboxes and a tree Monday afternoon east of Columbus. Vehicle driver Mary Swinney was reported to be in good condition Tuesday afternoon at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.

