Woman injured after car hits two mailboxes, tree
A Columbus woman was injured after her vehicle struck two mailboxes and a tree Monday afternoon east of Columbus. Vehicle driver Mary Swinney was reported to be in good condition Tuesday afternoon at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.
