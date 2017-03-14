William Mitchell

William D. "Bill" Mitchell, 80, of Columbus, passed away at 12:55 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility after a short battle with cancer. Born Jan. 17, 1937, in Columbus, Bill was the son of William and Mildred Mitchell.

