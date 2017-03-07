United Way marks 50th year at annual meeting
The United Way of Bartholomew County's annual meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today at Factory 12 Event Loft, 1235 Jackson St. in Columbus. Agency leaders will highlight its 50th anniversary, recap the past year of accomplishments and announce the total of its latest campaign to fund programs ranging from children and youth recreation to senior health to job training for the unemployed or underemployed.
