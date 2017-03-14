Unified front: Community comes together to discuss Muslims, immigration
Columbus' international community is partnering with city officials, educators and churches to begin a dialogue about immigration and potential ramifications on local families from executive orders instituting travel bans from predominately Muslim countries. It's been just over a month since the 150-member Islamic Society of Columbus, Indiana invited the community to a meeting at IUPUC where an immigration attorney answered questions about President Donald Trump's initial executive order to temporarily ban immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries.
