The cost of inmates: Stat law creates shifts in County jail
Indiana's prison population has dropped as the number of inmates housed in county jails has gone up, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers said. That's the result of a state law passed three years ago requiring most Indiana inmates convicted of the lowest felony crime level to serve their time in county jails rather than state prisons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Wed
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC