Teen overdoses in store parking lot
Deputies said Sgt. Dean Johnson was driving on State Road 46 in front of the west-side Walmart in Columbus at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday when he heard police being dispatched to the store's parking lot in regard to an overdose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who cares
|4 hr
|Laws
|2
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|9 hr
|Fed up with Indiana
|19
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|18 hr
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
|Donald Burton family
|Mar 21
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|McGee
|4
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC