Sue Chappell
Martha Sue Lukemeyer Chappell passed away on February 12, 2017, at the age of 81. She was born to George and Frieda Lukemeyer on July 23, 1935, in Huntingburg, Indiana. She graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1953, and in the fall of that year attended Lockyear's Business College in Evansville, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|13 hr
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Sat
|Fed up in Indiana
|12
|Donald Burton family
|Mar 21
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|McGee
|4
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC