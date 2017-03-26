Sue Chappell

Martha Sue Lukemeyer Chappell passed away on February 12, 2017, at the age of 81. She was born to George and Frieda Lukemeyer on July 23, 1935, in Huntingburg, Indiana. She graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1953, and in the fall of that year attended Lockyear's Business College in Evansville, Indiana.

