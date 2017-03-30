Store evacuated after smell of smoke ...

Store evacuated after smell of smoke reported

A report of a possible fire at Bed Bath & Beyond turned out to be a possible damaged roof-top air conditioning unit. Columbus firefighters were sent to the store, 1125 National Road, in the Clifty Crossing Shopping Center at 1 p.m. about the smell of smoke in the building.

