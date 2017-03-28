Statehouse 2017: Cold beer sales, online tax, school prayer discussed
A Columbus woman's plea to reinstall a cap on what is already one of the nation's largest school voucher programs received a strong show of support at Monday's Third House legislative session at Columbus City Hall. Approved by state lawmakers in 2011, the voucher program attracted about 3,900 students in its first year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|34 min
|Anti-everything
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Mon
|Jim mooney
|13
|who cares
|Mon
|KINDNESS OR WEAKNESS
|1
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
|Donald Burton family
|Mar 21
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|McGee
|4
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC