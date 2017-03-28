Statehouse 2017: Cold beer sales, onl...

Statehouse 2017: Cold beer sales, online tax, school prayer discussed

A Columbus woman's plea to reinstall a cap on what is already one of the nation's largest school voucher programs received a strong show of support at Monday's Third House legislative session at Columbus City Hall. Approved by state lawmakers in 2011, the voucher program attracted about 3,900 students in its first year.

