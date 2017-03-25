State planning $143 million I-65 project

State planning $143 million I-65 project

20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Interstate 65 between Seymour and Columbus will be widened to six lanes in a $143 million project that is expected to begin this year. The I-65 Southeast Indiana Project will widen the interstate from two lanes to three lanes for both northbound and southbound traffic along a 14.25-mile stretch between U.S. 50 in Seymour and State Road 58 in Columbus, said Harry Maginity, spokesman for the Indiana Department of Transportation Seymour District office.

