Star Quilters Guild set for monthly meeting

Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be April 5 at St. John's Masonic Lodge 20, 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. All interested persons are welcome to attend this free meeting.

