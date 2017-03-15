Star Quilters Guild set for monthly meeting
Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be April 5 at St. John's Masonic Lodge 20, 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. All interested persons are welcome to attend this free meeting.
