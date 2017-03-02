Spay-ghetti event raises $13,500

Spay-ghetti event raises $13,500

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Community Animal Rescue Effort's 10th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner raised about $13,500 for the cause, and left organizers grateful for the turnout for Sunday's event at Tre Bicchieri restaurant in downtown Columbus. "CARE is inspired and humbled by the community's generous support and recognition of the strong need for low-cost spay/neuter options," said Lia Elliott, the organization's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2,000 nurses to be hired. Wed Patrick 1
News Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16) Feb 28 2brosewilder 3
News Local Police, Fire a " February 9 Feb 24 JIM BOB 1
Daniel McDonald Feb 23 interesting 2
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Feb 23 Anti-everything 9
Spay and neuter! Feb 23 nnono 2
muslim population Feb 22 Proctor 7
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,270,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC