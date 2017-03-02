Spay-ghetti event raises $13,500

The Community Animal Rescue Effort's 10th annual Spay-ghetti Dinner raised about $13,500 for the cause, and left organizers grateful for the turnout for Sunday's event at Tre Bicchieri restaurant in downtown Columbus. "CARE is inspired and humbled by the community's generous support and recognition of the strong need for low-cost spay/neuter options," said Lia Elliott, the organization's president.

