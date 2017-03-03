Senior sax player, concerto award win...

Senior sax player, concerto award winner, to be featured soloist at symphony concert

"It's a lot easier to feel everything with a whole orchestra behind you," said Stine, an alto sax player. Then he'll be feeling firsthand the ebb and flow of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at The Commons, 300 Washington St. Stine, 18, is the mostly volunteer ensemble's featured soloist for the performance.

