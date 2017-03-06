Schools weigh water testing
Bartholomew Consolidated and Flat Rock-Hawcreek school corporations are considering whether to participate in a voluntary lead water sampling program offered through the state. Indiana Finance Authority is offering the program to all Indiana public school districts to ensure all schools have safe drinking water, said Jim McGoff, director of environmental programs with the finance authority.
