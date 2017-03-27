School News a " March 27

School News — March 27

Josephine Fields and Aden Rice, both of Columbus and attending Brown County Junior High School, served as senate pages in January and February. Pages spend a day at the Statehouse, touring the historic building, observing debates from the senate floor and interacting with their state senators.

