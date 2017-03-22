Robotics team competing this weekend

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

High school students on the Columbus FIRST Robotics GalacTech team will compete in the last of three district competitions in a bid to qualify for the state championships. The Columbus team is among 37 that will compete Friday and Saturday at Perry Meridian High School, 401 W. Meridian School Road, Indianapolis.

