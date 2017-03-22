Robotics team competing this weekend
High school students on the Columbus FIRST Robotics GalacTech team will compete in the last of three district competitions in a bid to qualify for the state championships. The Columbus team is among 37 that will compete Friday and Saturday at Perry Meridian High School, 401 W. Meridian School Road, Indianapolis.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Burton family
|Tue
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Tue
|McGee
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|7
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
