Rita Wilder '87 Promoted to Director of Agresta, Storms & O'Leary
Rita Wilder, a Certified Public Accountant and 1987 graduate of DePauw University, has been promoted to director of Agresta, Storms & O'Leary. She joined the accounting firm -- which has offices in Indianapolis, Greensburg, Batesville, Martinsville and Columbus, Indiana - since its founding in 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.
