Retiring East choir director: a Not about mea
A cascade of gratitude and well-wishes washed over him on Facebook like applause for one of his vocal ensemble's concerts. Choir director Ken Hauan had just announced on Facebook his retirement after 26 years at Columbus East High School, effective at the end of the school year.
