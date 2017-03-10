Republicans retain Hackman as party c...

Republicans retain Hackman as party chairwoman

By a vote of 59-17, Hackman was chosen Saturday by local GOP precinct committee members over fellow Republican Lisa Deaton. Other incumbent party officers who ran unopposed were also re-elected to serve another term.

