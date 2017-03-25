Religion news a " March 25

St. Paul Lutheran - Pastor Doug Bauman will deliver the message, "Here We Stand: Evil and Suffering," based on John 9:1-41 at the 8 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday at the church, 6045 E. State St., south of Columbus. During the 9:30 a.m. Bible class, members will share historic items related to confirmation such as pictures, certificates and clothing that are more than 50 years old, and will offer a short explanation of their significance.The theme of Bauman's sermon for the 6:45 p.m. Wednesday Lenten service will be "Here We Stand: Spiritual Warfare."

