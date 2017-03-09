Regional Hospital, Police a " March 9

Chelsea Nadeau, 27, Rossville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent or more, 12:10 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,055 bond. Dawn Roberts, 26, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and legend drug activity, 2:20 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.

