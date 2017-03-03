Regional Hospital, Police a " March 3

David Howard II, 28, North Vernon, dealing in methamphetamine, visiting or maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and warrants, 3 a.m., by the Indiana State Police, $23,110 cash bond. Heaven Allen, 20, Scipio, visiting or maintaining a common nuisance, 3 a.m., by the Indiana State Police, $605 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.